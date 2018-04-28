GREATEST WAR EVER:

Yemeni security forces said they killed a senior Islamic State commander in a gunbattle in the southern city of Aden on Saturday, dealing a blow to the group's powerful Yemen branch.





Saleh Nasser Fadhl al-Bakshi held the title of "Prince" for the Aden area in the militant group's Yemen affiliate, which has killed hundreds of people, mostly security forces in the country's south, in years of bombing and shooting attacks.