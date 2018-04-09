GREATEST WAR EVER:

Missiles struck an air base in central Syria early Monday, killing 14 people, including Iranians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.





Syria's state-run news agency confirmed the strike, but did not comment on the number of casualties, saying only, "There are martyrs and wounded."





Although initially the agency said it was likely "an American aggression," following a denial by the United States, the Russian military and Syrian dictator Bashar Assad's regime accused Israel of carrying out the attack.