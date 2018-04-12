April 12, 2018
GOD'S TEACHABLE MOMENT:
The Manger, The Cross and The Resurrection: A Christian Interpretation of Our Time (Paul Ramsey, April 12, 2018, Providence)
In Christ, it has been said, are met in one man's ideal of what God ought to be, and God's ideal of what man ought to be. Christ is a revelation of the nature of God's love, and, at the same time, an ideal for human devotion and ethical endeavor. The Cross, moreover, is a disclosure of the fact that man who nailed Christ there is a sinner, and a revelation of the magnitude of human sin. At the Cross we know that man is a sinner, and that he is a great sinner. But we also receive through the Cross a profound insight into the nature of human sin when we hear Jesus saying, "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do." (Luke 23: 34)
