FOR PARTISANS, IT'S ONLY OKAY IF THEIR GUY DOES IT:

"In retrospect, I wish we hadn't gone to Congress with the--in the red line moment, when we had already committed to using force," Power said. "You know, I think, that was actually really a pivotal moment where we knew, prior to that point, that many of Obama's critics were not at the level, you know, things they were for on a Monday if Obama was for them on a Tuesday they were then against them on a Wednesday."





Power then blamed those who were frequent critics and opponents of Obama for his lack of action in Syria.





We knew that and yet that decision to go to Congress was made--and a lot of people don't believe this, but in good faith, in believing that, given the number of people who in response to this monstrous attack on 1,500 people including several hundred kids, so many people come out kind of calling for the president to act, criticizing him for being feckless, and then the president turned around and said, "Okay, here, this is what I want to do. Now we can do this together," and they basically kind of ran for the exits.





"I think that was a misjudgment," she added.