EXPLAINING THE RAID:

Because the entire Trump organization operated as if they were characters in the Sopranos, it shouldn't be all that surprising to hear that Trump lawyer, confidante, and henchman Michael Cohen recorded conversations, reportedly as standard practice, in order to squeeze and blackmail people operating in the Trump universe, first in business but later within the campaign. According to the Washington Post, Cohen "wanted his business calls on tape so he could use them later as leverage" and "was known to store the conversations using digital files and then replay them for colleagues." One of the people Cohen would play his tapes for just so happened to be Donald Trump.