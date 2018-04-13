EXCUSED ABSENCE:

Normally, if you ditch school to attend opening day at Wrigley Field, you keep a low profile.





Tucker Steckman, a fourth-grader at Wells Elementary School in East Moline, brought a cardboard sign that proclaimed: "Skipping school . . . Shhh. Don't tell Principal Versluis."





A photograph of the young outlaw fell into the hands of Major League Baseball, which tweeted the picture to 8.3 million followers.





And, oh, by the way, shortly after the picture was taken, Tucker ran into his principal, Pat Versluis, inside Wrigley Field.





"I saw him and I was kind of ducking down," Versluis said with a laugh during a cell phone call from inside Wrigley Field.





"I didn't want him to see me either," he said. "I'm here with my son, Aiden, who's in fifth grade and I called out sick for the day!"