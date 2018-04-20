EVEN GUNGA DIN COULDN'T CARRY THIS MUCH WATER:

Hemingway's theory is that CNN had the Steele dossier, and could not cover it unless it had a news hook to do so. Comey's meeting was designed to be the hook. He would tell Trump about the dossier, and then leak the fact that he told Trump to the news media, which "provided them the very news hook they sought and needed" to report on the dossier.





If you read the CNN report on the dossier that Hemingway describes, though, literally the first sentence describes the fact that President Obama was briefed on the dossier before Trump was told about it: "Classified documents presented last week to President Obama and President-elect Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump, multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings tell CNN." And then, if you go a few paragraphs down in the CNN story, you learn that the dossier's allegations were also "mentioned in classified briefings for congressional leaders last year."





So CNN knew Congress had been briefed on the dossier in 2017. And it also knew Obama had been briefed on the dossier. Hemingway's theory is that CNN would not have reported either of these facts without the additional revelation that Trump had also been briefed on the dossier. [...]





York's analysis is different than Hemmingway's, but possibly even less plausible. York argues that Trump's request for loyalty was not an attempt to suborn the FBI into an instrument of his personal control, but instead a defensive and completely reasonable response to what looked like Comey blackmailing him.