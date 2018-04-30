April 30, 2018
EASIER TO JUST MIMEOGRAPH THE IAEA REPORT:
PM's Iran revelations unlikely to diminish global support for nuclear accord (Raphael Ahren, 4/30/18, Times of Israel)
All you really need to know about Iran's nuclear program is that the most daring spy operation in Israeli history proves they abandoned it in 2003 when they were trying to get W to let them in out of the Cold.[D]id his 20-minute presentation deliver the goods?"The information in the documents Netanyahu revealed is not new," tweeted Dan Shapiro, who was US ambassador to Israel under President Barack Obam and is a supporter of the deal. "It confirms what we have long known. Iran had a nuclear weapons program, froze but preserved it in 2003, and continues to preserve it to restart at a time of its choosing."Many analysts concurred, noting that the International Atomic Energy Agency acknowledged as much years ago.Even some Israeli officials staunchly opposed to the deal expressed a certain level of disappointment in private conversations with Netanyahu's much-hyped presentation, having expected tangible proof that Iran is violating the accord's terms.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 30, 2018 8:45 PM