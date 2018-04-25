DUDE, HE CREATED THE dEEP sTATE:

Being a realist, Hamilton was pessimistic about human nature and skeptical of democracy. He believed "a nation without a national government" was "an awful spectacle." He knew that national power was necessary, and warned against modelling political systems on the basis of "lasting tranquility" in Federalist No. 34.





Hamilton's true political ideas might be too startling for audiences today, given America's current political climate. A New York Times journalist pointed to the irony of Hamilton's newfound popularity, noting, "It's an odd moment for the public to embrace an unabashed elitist who liked big banks, mistrusted the masses and at one point called for a monarchal presidency and a Senate that served for life."





An aggressive executive branch was central to his vision. In Federalist No. 70, Hamilton wrote, "Energy in the executive is a leading character in the definition of good government." A vigorous executive was precisely what would make America's system work well. The legitimacy and strength of the executive was so important that Hamilton insisted George Washington continue for a second term to provide stability in the early years of the nation.