April 18, 2018
DONALD'S BASE:Three men convicted in Kansas plot to bomb Muslims (ROXANA HEGEMAN, 18 April 2018, AP)
A federal jury on Wednesday found three men guilty of plotting to bomb a mosque and apartment complex housing Somali refugees in Kansas.Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen were convicted of one count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and one count of conspiracy against civil rights. [...]Wright is captured in one recording saying he hoped an attack on the Somalis would "wake people up" and inspire others to take similar action against Muslims.
