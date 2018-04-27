DONALD WOULD AT LEAST DEMAND A BEAUTIFUL GNOME:

Jean-François Lisée's plan to deter the arrival of asylum seekers entering Quebec by Roxham Rd. with a fence has earned him ridicule and criticism from his political opponents.





"He started with a fence, then it became a sign, then a cedar hedge," joked Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Jean-François Roberge. "What's next, a garden gnome?" [...]





Lisée, the leader of the Parti Québécois, touched off a controversy Wednesday when he suggested a fence be installed on Roxham Rd. near the St-Bernard-de-Lacolle crossing to deter the hundreds of asylum seekers crossing the border there into Canada and Quebec.





He said the fence would encourage asylum seekers to try other crossings on the border in other provinces. He proposed it could be erected in conjunction with a suspension of Canada's Safe Third Country Agreement, which the PQ has urged the Quebec government to press for. That agreement is being used by asylum seekers to gain access without going through the usual immigration application process.





Asked who would pay for the fence, Lisée cracked a joke, saying, "the Mexicans."





He later downgraded the fence "a sign, a cedar hedge or a police officer."