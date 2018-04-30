April 30, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
Exclusive: Pence's doctor alerted WH aides about Ronny Jackson concerns last fall (Manu Raju, 4/30/18, CNN)
Vice President Mike Pence's physician privately raised alarms within the White House last fall that President Donald Trump's doctor may have violated federal privacy protections for a key patient -- Pence's wife, Karen -- and intimidated the vice president's doctor during angry confrontations over the episode.
He can fire Kelly, but not Pence.
