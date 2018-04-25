April 25, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
Everybody likes Nikki Haley (Dave Lawler, 4/25/18, Axios)
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is the most popular member of President Trump's foreign policy team, surpassing Defense Secretary Mattis, and she even has widespread approval among Democrats, young people and minorities, according to a new Quinnipiac poll. [...]Haley's approval/disapproval: Republicans (75/9), Democrats (55/23), Independents (63/19).
Her strategy has been brilliant, leaving the vp in her dust.
