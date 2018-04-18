DONALD WHO?:

Beyond the immediate disconnect, though, is a deeper strain between Mr. Trump and Ms. Haley, according to administration officials and other insiders. Ms. Haley has been perhaps the most hawkish voice on Russia on a team headed by a president who has emphasized his fervent desire for friendship with President Vladimir V. Putin.





At times, that serves the president's interests because she can say what he will not. But at other times, he has grown exasperated by her outspokenness.





At one point recently, he saw Ms. Haley on television sharply criticizing Russia over its intervention in Ukraine. "Who wrote that for her?" Mr. Trump yelled angrily at the screen, according to people briefed on the moment. "Who wrote that for her?"





A former governor of South Carolina, Ms. Haley has assumed a more prominent role than most of her predecessors, at times eclipsing the secretary of state. And along the way, Mr. Trump has grown suspicious of her ambition, convinced that she had been angling for Mr. Tillerson's position and increasingly wondering whether she wants his own job.





Republicans close to the White House whisper about the prospect of an alliance between Ms. Haley and Vice President Mike Pence, possibly to run as a ticket in 2020.



