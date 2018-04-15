April 15, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
Scoop: Trump tried to block Pence national security appointment (Jonathan Swan, 4/15/18, Axios)
Trump was furious when he learned Pence was bringing on Nikki Haley's deputy Jon Lerner, according to three sources familiar with the events. The President believed Lerner was a card-carrying member of the "Never Trump" movement because Lerner crafted brutal attack ads for Club for Growth's multimillion-dollar anti-Trump blitz during the Republican primaries."Why would Mike do that?" Trump wondered aloud about Pence's decision, according to two sources briefed on the President's private conversations.
