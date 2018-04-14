DONALD WHO?:





In fact, since Assad and others were led to believe that this would be a much bigger and more consequential attack than it was, especially by President Trump's own rhetoric, the very conscribed nature of the actual strikes might actually embolden the Syrian leader to use his remaining chemical weapons more frequently and with less restraint.





Here's why: The essence of deterrence is to threaten something of such value that the adversary will not want to incur the costs. Inherent in effective deterrence is instilling fear and uncertainty in the mind of the adversary -- fear that they would suffer unacceptable consequences for taking an action, and uncertainty about the exact parameters of the next retaliatory attack.





The strikes as conducted last night instill no fear nor uncertainty on the part of the Syrian regime.