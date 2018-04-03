COYOTE UGLY FILES:

(Rich Lowry, April 2, 2018, NY Post)

It's hard to think of a more pointlessly destructive act of presidential jawboning in our history. The online retailer is a jewel of our market economy that has delivered more choice and convenience at a lower cost.





The backdrop for Trump's animosity is that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, which, like much of the major media, is unrelentingly hostile to the president. WaPo's bias is nothing new, nor should it be taken out on the underlying business of its owner. [...]





Trump has two specific complaints about Amazon. One is that it's ripping off the US Postal Service, costing the government billions. Perhaps a better deal can be extracted -- a recent study by Citigroup concluded as much -- but the postal service says its arrangement with Amazon is profitable.





The second is that Amazon doesn't pay sales taxes. This once was true, but Amazon now collects sales taxes in all states that levy them.



