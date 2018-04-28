COLLUDERS COLLUDE:

Ms. Veselnitskaya had long insisted that she met the president's son, son-in-law and campaign chairman in a private capacity, not as a representative of the Russian government.





"I operate independently of any governmental bodies," she wrote in a November statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee. "I have no relationship with Mr. Chaika, his representatives and his institutions other than those related to my professional functions as a lawyer."





But that claim had already been undercut last fall by revelations that her talking points for the Trump Tower meeting -- detailing tax and financial fraud accusations against two Democratic Party donors tied to a Kremlin opponent -- matched those in a confidential memorandum circulated by Mr. Chaika's office.





And a sheaf of Ms. Veselnitskaya's email correspondence released Friday appeared to show that her relationship with Mr. Chaika's office is far closer than she has described.





The emails were obtained by Dossier, an organization set up by Mikhail B. Khodorkovsky, a former tycoon who was stripped of his oil holdings, imprisoned and then exiled from his native Russia. He has emerged as a leading opponent of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.





Shown copies of the emails by Richard Engel of NBC News, Ms. Veselnitskaya acknowledged that "many things included here are from my documents, my personal documents." She told the Russian news agency Interfax on Wednesday that her email accounts were hacked this year by people determined to discredit her, and that she would report the hack to Russian authorities.



