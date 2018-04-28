April 28, 2018
COLLUDERS COLLUDE:
Lawyer Who Was Said to Have Dirt on Clinton Had Closer Ties to Kremlin Than She Let On (ANDREW E. KRAMER and SHARON LaFRANIEREAPRIL 27, 2018, NY Times)
Ms. Veselnitskaya had long insisted that she met the president's son, son-in-law and campaign chairman in a private capacity, not as a representative of the Russian government."I operate independently of any governmental bodies," she wrote in a November statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee. "I have no relationship with Mr. Chaika, his representatives and his institutions other than those related to my professional functions as a lawyer."But that claim had already been undercut last fall by revelations that her talking points for the Trump Tower meeting -- detailing tax and financial fraud accusations against two Democratic Party donors tied to a Kremlin opponent -- matched those in a confidential memorandum circulated by Mr. Chaika's office.And a sheaf of Ms. Veselnitskaya's email correspondence released Friday appeared to show that her relationship with Mr. Chaika's office is far closer than she has described.The emails were obtained by Dossier, an organization set up by Mikhail B. Khodorkovsky, a former tycoon who was stripped of his oil holdings, imprisoned and then exiled from his native Russia. He has emerged as a leading opponent of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.Shown copies of the emails by Richard Engel of NBC News, Ms. Veselnitskaya acknowledged that "many things included here are from my documents, my personal documents." She told the Russian news agency Interfax on Wednesday that her email accounts were hacked this year by people determined to discredit her, and that she would report the hack to Russian authorities.
Russians followed up on Trump Tower meeting after election, Democrats say (Jeremy Herb, April 27, 2018, CNN)
Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the intelligence panel, told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Friday that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya reached out to the Trump family after the election with a request to follow up on efforts to repeal the Magnitsky Act, the 2012 Russian sanctions the US enacted over human rights abuses.Veselnitskaya was the Russian lawyer at the center of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, where Donald Trump Jr. expected to receive damaging information on Hillary Clinton but instead Veselnitskaya focused on the repeal of the sanctions."Clearly, there's an expectation there on the Russian side that they may now have success with the Magnitsky Act, given that the prior meeting and communications dealt with the offer of help," Schiff said. "It certainly seems like the Russians were ready for payback."
They hired the money.
How the Trump administration's secret efforts to ease Russia sanctions fell short (Michael Isikoff, 6/01/17,Yahoo News)
In the early weeks of the Trump administration, former Obama administration officials and State Department staffers fought an intense, behind-the-scenes battle to head off efforts by incoming officials to normalize relations with Russia, according to multiple sources familiar with the events.Unknown to the public at the time, top Trump administration officials, almost as soon as they took office, tasked State Department staffers with developing proposals for the lifting of economic sanctions, the return of diplomatic compounds and other steps to relieve tensions with Moscow.
