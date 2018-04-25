CINDERFELLA:

The latest shoe to drop is Sean Hannity's sketchy purchase of a dozen homes in Atlanta through Henssler Financial, the financial advisor he part-owns and pitches on his show without telling his audience about his financial stake, which itself is another major financial conflict of interest.





Now, the Guardian reveals that Sean Hannity's real estate company bought those homes from a major fraud ring convicted of perpetrating a criminal conspiracy to rig the bids in foreclosure auctions after the 2008 housing crash:





In 2012, a shell company linked to the Fox News host bought 11 homes in Georgia that had been purchased by the dealer, Jeff Brock, following foreclosures. Brock transferred the properties to corporate vehicles that sold them on to the Hannity-linked company at a profit.





Brock pleaded guilty in 2016 to federal charges of bank fraud and conspiracy for his role in an operation to rig foreclosure auctions between 2007 and 2012. He was sentenced to six months in prison and had to pay more than $166,000 in fines and restitution.





"By the very nature of this criminal act, the bank," said Special Agent in Charge J. Britt Johnson of the FBI's Atlanta Division when the 20-person operation was busted, "and more importantly, the homeowner owner in financial distress, are the victims that these federal laws were created to protect."