April 10, 2018
CHICKENHAWK:
Why Trump skipping Latin America matters (dAVE lAWLER, 4/10/18, Axios)
This is the 8th Summit of the Americas, and the first time the U.S. president has declined to attend. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all attended multiple summits.Trump is deeply unpopular in Latin America. A Gallup poll sticks his approval across the region at 16%, and views of the U.S. have slumped more in South America than on any other continent since he took office.
The guy won't go to England because of the reception. He was never going to Latin America.
