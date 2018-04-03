April 3, 2018
CAESAR'S WIFERY:
The president attacked my reputation. It's time to set the record straight. (Jill McCabe, April 2, 2018, Washington Post)
I started to become more interested, thinking, "Here's a way I can really try to help people on a bigger scale than what I do every day." While I was considering the possibility, Andrew and I went to Richmond to meet with various politicians, including then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe. The subject of Hillary Clinton never came up -- the story about her emails had not even broken when I was first approached by Northam. All the governor asked of me was that I support Medicaid expansion.Still, in thinking about running, one of my first concerns was Andrew and his job at the FBI, where he was the assistant director in charge of the Washington field office. I said to Andrew, "If you think this is going to be a problem for you professionally, even if it's allowed, I won't do it."He consulted with the ethics experts at the FBI and committed to follow their advice. We tried to go even beyond what the rules required -- Andrew kept himself separate from my campaign. When the kids and I went door-knocking, he did not participate; he wouldn't even drive us. He could have attended one of my fundraisers but never did. One day he put on a campaign T-shirt so we could take a family picture and share it with my proud parents. You may have seen it -- it seems to have taken on a weird life of its own -- but that was it, just a family picture at a swim meet.Meanwhile, my campaign received funding from the state Democratic Party and the governor's PAC -- on par with what other candidates in competitive races on both sides of the aisle received. All those contributions were publicly reported. And of course, again, Clinton's emails never came up -- if they had, I would have found that alarming, immediately reported it and likely pulled out of the campaign. I know enough from being married to Andrew for 20 years to know what is right and what is wrong.
I lost my race in November 2015. It was disappointing, and particularly hard for me because I have always been the kind of person who gives everything her all. But I felt good about my effort and enjoyed returning to normal life.Almost a year later, everything changed. A reporter called my cellphone on a Sunday in October 2016, asking questions about contributions to my campaign and whether there had been any influence on Andrew's decisions at the FBI.This could not be further from the truth. In fact, it makes no sense. Andrew's involvement in the Clinton investigation came not only after the contributions were made to my campaign but also after the race was over. Since that news report, there have been thousands more, repeating the false allegation that there was some connection between my campaign and my husband's role at the FBI.After the 2016 election, I thought for a while that it was all over -- at least now that President-elect Trump won, he would stop coming after us. How naive that was. After then-FBI Director James B. Comey was fired, we knew that Andrew could be the next target of the president's wrath.
The big question is what Jeff Bezos's role was in covering up the Benghazi conspiracy...
