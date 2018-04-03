CAESAR'S WIFERY:





I started to become more interested, thinking, "Here's a way I can really try to help people on a bigger scale than what I do every day." While I was considering the possibility, Andrew and I went to Richmond to meet with various politicians, including then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe. The subject of Hillary Clinton never came up -- the story about her emails had not even broken when I was first approached by Northam. All the governor asked of me was that I support Medicaid expansion.





Still, in thinking about running, one of my first concerns was Andrew and his job at the FBI, where he was the assistant director in charge of the Washington field office. I said to Andrew, "If you think this is going to be a problem for you professionally, even if it's allowed, I won't do it."





He consulted with the ethics experts at the FBI and committed to follow their advice. We tried to go even beyond what the rules required -- Andrew kept himself separate from my campaign. When the kids and I went door-knocking, he did not participate; he wouldn't even drive us. He could have attended one of my fundraisers but never did. One day he put on a campaign T-shirt so we could take a family picture and share it with my proud parents. You may have seen it -- it seems to have taken on a weird life of its own -- but that was it, just a family picture at a swim meet.





Meanwhile, my campaign received funding from the state Democratic Party and the governor's PAC -- on par with what other candidates in competitive races on both sides of the aisle received. All those contributions were publicly reported. And of course, again, Clinton's emails never came up -- if they had, I would have found that alarming, immediately reported it and likely pulled out of the campaign. I know enough from being married to Andrew for 20 years to know what is right and what is wrong.