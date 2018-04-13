April 13, 2018
BACK WHEN WE HAD A DECENT MAN IN THE OFFICE:
This is what Obama told Comey after Trump's election (Catherine Garcia, April 12, 2018, The Week)
It was just the two of them, Comey writes, and Obama told him, "I picked you to be FBI director because of your integrity and your ability. I want you to know that nothing -- nothing -- has happened in the last year to change my view." Comey said he was close to tears, and responded, "I'm just trying to do the right thing." "I know," Obama replied. "I know."
The difficulty for Left and Right is accepting that Mr. Comey was right to be distraught about what he'd done and Mr. Obama was right that he had tried to do the right thing. We often do wrong meaning to do right. The former defines us, not the latter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 13, 2018 4:23 AM