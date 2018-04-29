April 29, 2018
ART, NOT SCIENCE:
Since fossils don't preserve soft tissue, it's hard to tell what dinosaurs might have looked like. Many artists just leave off possible feathers, quills and skin flaps. But if we drew modern animals the same way - well, baboons might look like this. 🖼️: https://t.co/kmWy3LBW5J pic.twitter.com/yrYP8PeXWG— Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) April 29, 2018
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 29, 2018 12:11 PM
