April 1, 2018
AND THEN ITS CONSUMERS FIND THEMSELVES BEWILDERED BY THE PRESS:
Why I left Fox News (Ralph Peters, 4/01/18, Washington Post
You could measure the decline of Fox News by the drop in the quality of guests waiting in the green room. A year and a half ago, you might have heard George Will discussing policy with a senator while a former Cabinet member listened in. Today, you would meet a Republican commissar with a steakhouse waistline and an eager young woman wearing too little fabric and too much makeup, immersed in memorizing her talking points.This wasn't a case of the rats leaving a sinking ship. The best sailors were driven overboard by the rodents.As I wrote in an internal Fox memo, leaked and widely disseminated, I declined to renew my contract as Fox News's strategic analyst because of the network's propagandizing for the Trump administration. Today's Fox prime-time lineup preaches paranoia, attacking processes and institutions vital to our republic and challenging the rule of law.Four decades ago, as a U.S. Army second lieutenant, I took an oath to "support and defend the Constitution." In moral and ethical terms, that oath never expires. As Fox's assault on our constitutional order intensified, spearheaded by its after-dinner demagogues, I had no choice but to leave.My error was waiting so long to walk away.
How can the Right help but feel the rest of the world is biased when they purposely remain misinformed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 1, 2018 7:13 AM