April 29, 2018
AN EASY WAY FOR HIM TO GET REVENGE ON THE INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES:
OFFICIALS: TRUMP 'SERIOUSLY CONSIDERING' LETTING POLLARD MOVE TO ISRAEL (GIL HOFFMAN, APRIL 29, 2018, Jerusalem Post)
US President Donald Trump is "seriously considering" changing the parole conditions of Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, in order to allow him to come to Israel, American and Israeli officials at The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York said Sunday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 29, 2018 4:54 PM
