ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEPO sTATE:

In another sharp blow to the Trump administration's immigration policy, US District Judge John Bates reinstated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that was scheduled to end under a presidential order.





Expanding on previous judicial orders rejecting the Trump policy, he ordered the administration to accept new DACA applications as well as to continue processing renewal applications -- which could mean protection for hundreds of thousands of children and youth brought here by immigrant parents.





Denouncing the cancellation of DACA as "arbitrary and capricious" because the Department of Homeland Security had failed to adequately justify a policy that will severely disrupt millions of lives, the judge issued a harsh, 60 page opinion calling the Trump policy "particularly egregious."





A George W. Bush appointee who sits on the US District Court for the District of Columbia -- and once helped to write Kenneth Starr's indictment of Bill Clinton -- Bates described the administration's legal argument as "barebones," "implausible," "meager," and "doubly insufficient."