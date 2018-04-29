April 29, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Nunes blames 'radical leftists' for his failing re-election campaign (Caroline Orr, April 28, 2018, Share Blue)
With his House seat no longer considered 'safe' by election forecasters, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is looking for someone to blame for his failing re-election campaign.Instead of considering that his own failures may explain his sinking campaign, Nunes is pointing the finger at the right-wing's go-to boogeyman: "radical leftists."
Other than that how are you enjoying being Donald's prison wife?
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 29, 2018 8:18 AM
