April 29, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska retreats under US sanctions: Shares in firms controlled by Oleg Deripaska have plunged after the US imposed sanctions on seven Russian oligarchs. (Al Jazeera, 4/29/18)
Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska is loosening control of two of his companies that have been hit by US sanctions against Russia. [...]Deripaska was among a handful of Russian tycoons and corporate assets targeted in the latest US sanctions.The measures affect seven oligarchs, 12 companies they own or control, as well as 17 senior Russian government officials.
U.S. slaps sanctions on Putin cronies for Russia's 'malign activity' (Lesley Wroughton, Patricia Zengerle, 4/06/18, Reuters)
The action, taken under pressure from the U.S. Congress, freezes the U.S. assets of oligarchs such as aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska, a close associate of Putin, and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov, whose family controls Russia's largest gold producer, Polyus.The sanctions largely respond to what U.S. intelligence agencies have said was Russian interference in the presidential election, although the Treasury Department painted them as a response to a series of adversarial actions by Moscow.U.S. President Donald Trump has been under fire for not taking strong action against Russia after a series of diplomatic disputes reminiscent of the Cold War era. The sanctions could complicate his hopes for good relations with Putin.
