ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

On Thursday, Trump directed NEC Director Larry Kudlow and USTR Robert Lighthizer to study the idea of rejoining TPP, which is moving ahead without the world's largest economy.





Sources tell MM that Trump has been quizzing people for several weeks about whether they think he made a big mistake by dumping TPP, especially now that he is trying to put pressure on China to reform its practices on intellectual property, forced technology transfers and auto tariffs, among other things.





The way the sources describe it to MM, Trump realizes he'd have a much stronger position against China if he had the support of TPP's current 11 members, a group that includes Japan, Canada and Mexico. "He realizes he screwed it up but I don't see how he can get back in," one person close to the president said.