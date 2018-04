ALL THAT JAZZ #51

As this website's jazz observer, I wish I had something wise to say about Cecil Taylor, the revolutionary pianist who died the other day at the age of 89. Something that would help those of you who have never listened to him gain entry to his dense, percussive and raucous music; or, perhaps provide some new insight or perspective to someone who has. But I've got nothing. So many critics and musicians who I admire have sung Taylor's praises that I tried for years to listen to his recordings (large bands, small groups and solo) in the hope that I, too, would become enlightened. It never happened. I could never understand (or even enjoy) his recordings, something I chalked up to my own failures as a listener, specifically, my own need for familiar "handles" to grab on to as his torrents of sound washed over me...a recognizable melody, a fixed beat, a home key, anything. Of course, I'm guessing if it had any of those things, then it wouldn't have been Cecil's music.





In any event, about 20 years ago, Taylor was playing in my city, and more out of duty than enthusiasm, I bought a ticket to go hear him. (By myself...I didn't want to subject any of my friends to what I was sure would be an hour or so of incomprehensible sound.) Well, what happened that night astounded me. In his tribute to Taylor this week , The New Yorker critic Richard Brody, describes his own night at a concert in the mid-80's that almost perfectly captures my experience...except that (1) Brody was already a fan; and (2) I've seen Sonny Rollins present some "musical exertions" that were equally mighty and generous: