April 8, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE (profanity alert)
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for jabs at Sean Hannity (Jackie Wattles, April 8, 2018, CNN)
Kimmel took to Twitter Sunday to apologize to those he may have offended with his brash jabs at the conservative commentator during a week of verbal and social media sparring."While I admit I did have fun with our back and forth, after some thought, I realize that the level of vitriol from all sides (mine and me included) does nothing good for anyone and, in fact, is harmful to our country," Kimmel tweeted. [...]Kimmel also made sexually suggestive comments about Hannity's devotion to President Donald Trump.
Sean must have invoked his safety word.
