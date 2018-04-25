ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Comey told the Sun-Times that Fitzgerald is part of his three-member legal team that also includes David Kelley, a former deputy U.S. attorney under Comey in New York, and Dan Richman of Columbia Law School, another former federal prosecutor. [...]





Comey and Fitzgerald have been friends for decades, dating back to when they both worked as prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.





Appointed to be the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois in September 2001, Fitzgerald prosecuted former Illinois governors Rod Blagojevich and George Ryan, former Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge as well as former Sun-Times owner Conrad Black.





In 2003, Comey -- then the deputy attorney general -- appointed Fitzgerald as the special counsel to investigate the leaked identity of former CIA operative Valerie Plame. Former Vice President Dick Cheney's Chief of Staff Scooter Libby was convicted, though he was pardoned by Trump last week.





Fitzgerald, who has been loath to comment on political matters since shifting to private practice, issued a rare statement after the pardon, saying the "facts have not changed."





At the Tuesday reception hosted by his literary agency Javelin, Comey said it was his "first book party ever." Playing on Comey's ongoing feud with the Trump administration, cocktails on the drink menu were named "Deep State," the "Southern District" and "[REDACTED]."