ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

For his first six months on the job, the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam reportedly forbade a Jewish employee from wearing a kippa.





Twenty-five-year-old Barry Vingerling was told to remove his kippa upon showing up at his first day of work at the museum, according to a report Thursday in the NIW Dutch Jewish weekly.





Museum officials explained that the Anne Frank House had a policy against donning religious symbols that would break with their "neutrality" efforts, Vingerling relayed to the NIW.