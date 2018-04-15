April 15, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Anne Frank House employee says he was barred from wearing kippa (Times of Israel, 4/15/18)
For his first six months on the job, the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam reportedly forbade a Jewish employee from wearing a kippa.Twenty-five-year-old Barry Vingerling was told to remove his kippa upon showing up at his first day of work at the museum, according to a report Thursday in the NIW Dutch Jewish weekly.Museum officials explained that the Anne Frank House had a policy against donning religious symbols that would break with their "neutrality" efforts, Vingerling relayed to the NIW.
