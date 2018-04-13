ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

[H]ere's the gist of what is recounted and alleged:





• In October 2016, a Wall Street Journal reporter contacted the FBI and said he'd heard that McCabe was telling agents involved in the FBI's investigation of the Clinton Foundation to "stand down." (The agency investigated the Clintons' nonprofit for potential corruption; no charges were ever filed. McCabe was at that point the subject of public scrutiny regarding Clinton because his wife received significant fundraising assistance from Clinton ally Terry McAuliffe during an unsuccessful run for office.)





• McCabe authorized two FBI employees to convey to the WSJ reporter that McCabe had in fact vociferously defended the FBI's right to continue investigating the Clinton Foundation during an August 2016 conversation with a Department of Justice official.





• While McCabe did have the authority to make decisions about disclosures to the press, this particular disclosure didn't conform to the FBI's policies on when and how to comment on ongoing investigations, took place during a period when leaks had created high tension between the FBI and DOJ, and likely would not have been approved by then-FBI Director James Comey had he been apprised of it in advance.





• McCabe misled Comey after the Journal published its story, giving Comey the impression that he (McCabe) did not know how an account of the August 2016 conversation had ended up in the paper.





• McCabe then misled both internal FBI investigators (in May 2017) and inspector general investigators (in July 2017) who were looking into the source of the disclosure to the Journal. While McCabe did ultimately contact investigators in August 2017 to say that he'd authorized the disclosure, and gave further testimony about that disclosure in November 2017, he continued to be dishonest about having misled Comey.