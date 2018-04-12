April 12, 2018
ABOUT HOW YOU'D EXPECT IT TO WORK OUT:
Parkland teacher faces charge after his gun is fired in public bathroom: Deputies report that it's fortunate nobody was hurt in mishap (Bob Norman, April 11, 2018, Local 10)
A pistol-packing Marjory Stoneman Douglas teacher who said he'd be willing to be trained to carry a gun to protect the high school faces a criminal charge after he left his Glock 9mm in a public restroom where it was later fired by an drunk homeless man, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 12, 2018 4:17 AM