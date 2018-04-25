A SHARED HATRED OF MUSLIMS LEADS TO ODD BED PARTNERS:

Former Trump campaign manager and administration official Steve Bannon ordered Cambridge Analytica staff to test messaging around Russian president Vladimir Putin and Russian expansion in 2014, Cambridge Analytica whisteblower Christopher Wylie told House Democrats this week.





"It was the only foreign issue, or foreign leader, I should say, being tested at the time I was there," Wylie told Democrats from the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, according to excerpts the lawmakers released today drawn from a Tuesday briefing with Wylie. Under Bannon's instruction, the firm discussed Putin with focus groups and was "also testing images of Vladimir Putin and asking questions about Russian expansion in Eastern Europe," Wylie said.