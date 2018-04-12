A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:

A proposal to split California into three states, effectively separating the state's northern and southern regions from its far more liberal middle, has enough signatures to make it onto the November ballot.





The "CAL 3" proposal would split off San Diego and southern regions into a separate state, quarantine Sacramento with Los Angeles and much of the Bay Area, and give northern Californians their own self-government. The three new states, according to the petition, would select their own capitals and elect their own legislatures.





This proposal is separate from two others, which are asking for complete secession -- one liberal, which would separate the full state of California from the rest of the union, and one conservative, which would break off the Orange County area into its own self-governing state.