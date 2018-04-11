April 11, 2018
60-40 NATION:
Trade War With China Is Bad, U.S. Voters Say 3-1, Quinnipiac University National Poll Finds (Quinnipiac University Polling, 4/11/18)
A trade war with China would be bad for the U.S. economy, American voters say 68 - 22 percent in a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today. Every party, gender, education, age and racial group says a trade war would be bad. [...]American voters say 77 - 18 percent, including 59 - 35 percent among Republicans, that undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children - the so-called Dreamers - should be allowed to stay in the U.S. and eventually apply for citizenship. Support for Dreamers is strong in every listed group. Voters disapprove 57 - 35 percent of the way Trump is handling the dreamers and say all parties in Washington are exploiting this issue. Voters say:63 percent that Trump and Republicans in Congress are using Dreamers for political gain while 25 percent say Trump and Republicans care about Dreamers; 57 percent that Democrats in Congress are using Dreamers for political gain, while 34 percent say Democrats care about Dreamers.Undocumented immigrants do not take jobs from American citizens, voters say 59 - 37 percent. Undocumented immigrants are not more likely than American citizens to commit crimes, voters say 71 - 22 percent. "They won't take our jobs or commit more crimes than Americans, but it's clear that President Donald Trump's campaign mantra has legs. Americans see a wave of undocumented immigrants as troubling and they are just fine with posting the National Guard at the border to stop them," Malloy said.Gun ControlAmerican voters support 56 - 39 percent stricter gun laws in the U.S.But voters oppose 79 - 17 percent repealing the Second Amendment.The Parkland students campaigning for new gun laws are more popular than the National Rifle Assn. (NRA):52 percent have a favorable opinion of the students, with 33 percent unfavorable and 13 percent who haven't heard enough about them to form an opinion of them;The NRA gets a negative 39 - 43 percent favorability, with 16 percent who haven't heard enough.
