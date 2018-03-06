March 6, 2018
YOU HAVE TO HAVE SOME PRIDE:
Gary Cohn to Resign as Trump's Top Economic Adviser (KATE KELLY, MAGGIE HABERMAN and PETER BAKER, MARCH 6, 2018, NY Times)
Mr. Trump's announcement last week that he would levy tariffs on aluminum and steel imports was the most immediate catalyst for Mr. Cohn's departure, according to people familiar with his thinking. Mr. Cohn, a longtime proponent of free trade, believed the decision could jeopardize economic growth.
