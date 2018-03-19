March 19, 2018
YOU CAN'T HAVE LOW ENOUGH REGARD FOR BEAUREGARD:
Exclusive: Sources contradict Sessions' testimony he opposed Russia outreach (Karen Freifeld, Sarah N. Lynch, Mark Hosenball, 3/18/18, Reuters)
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony that he opposed a proposal for President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team to meet with Russians has been contradicted by three people who told Reuters they have spoken about the matter to investigators with Special Counsel Robert Mueller or congressional committees.
