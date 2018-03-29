FROM THE ARCHIVES: WITH APOLOGIES TO MRS. MURTAUGH:

12. Vince Lombardi was never ashamed that he said, "Winning isn't everything. It's the only thing."

9. Baseball has a bullpen coach blowing bubble gum with his cap turned around backward while leaning on a fungo bat; football has a defensive coordinator in a satin jacket with a headset and a clipboard. [...]

6. Baseball has Blue Moon, Catfish, Spaceman and The Sugar Bear. Football has Lester the Molester, Too Mean and The Assassin. [...]

5. Baseball has fans in Wrigley Field singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" at the seventh-inning stretch.

Baseball and Writing (Marianne Moore)



It's a pitcher's battle all the way - a duel -

a catcher's, as, with cruel

puma paw, Elston Howard lumbers lightly

back to plate. (His spring

de-winged a bat swing.)

They have that killer instinct;

yet Elston - whose catching

arm has hurt them all with the bat -

when questioned, says, unenviously,

"I'm very satisfied. We won."

Shorn of the batting crown, says, "We";

robbed by a technicality.



When three players on a side play three positions

and modify conditions,

the massive run need not be everything.

"Going, going . . . " Is

it? Roger Maris

has it, running fast. You will

never see a finer catch. Well . . .

"Mickey, leaping like the devil" - why

gild it, although deer sounds better -

snares what was speeding towards its treetop nest,

one-handing the souvenir-to-be

meant to be caught by you or me.



Assign Yogi Berra to Cape Canaveral;

he could handle any missile.

He is no feather. "Strike! . . . Strike two!"

Fouled back. A blur.

It's gone. You would infer

that the bat had eyes.

He put the wood to that one.

Praised, Skowron says, "Thanks, Mel.

I think I helped a little bit."

All business, each, and modesty.

Blanchard, Richardson, Kubek, Boyer.

In that galaxy of nine, say which

won the pennant? Each. It was he.



Those two magnificent saves from the knee-throws

by Boyer, finesses in twos -

like Whitey's three kinds of pitch and pre-

diagnosis

with pick-off psychosis.

Pitching is a large subject.

Your arm, too true at first, can learn to

catch your corners - even trouble

Mickey Mantle. ("Grazed a Yankee!

My baby pitcher, Montejo!"

With some pedagogy,

you'll be tough, premature prodigy.)



They crowd him and curve him and aim for the knees. Trying

indeed! The secret implying:

"I can stand here, bat held steady."

One may suit him;

none has hit him.

Imponderables smite him.

Muscle kinks, infections, spike wounds

require food, rest, respite from ruffians. (Drat it!

Celebrity costs privacy!)

Cow's milk, "tiger's milk," soy milk, carrot juice,

brewer's yeast (high-potency -

concentrates presage victory



sped by Luis Arroyo, Hector Lopez -

deadly in a pinch. And "Yes,

it's work; I want you to bear down,

but enjoy it

while you're doing it."

Mr. Houk and Mr. Sain,

if you have a rummage sale,

don't sell Roland Sheldon or Tom Tresh.

Studded with stars in belt and crown,

the Stadium is an adastrium.

O flashing Orion,

your stars are muscled like the lion.