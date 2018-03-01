WISDOM OF THE MARKET:





Walmart has joined with Dick's Sporting Goods in taking steps to clamp down on the sale of firearms at its stores. In a statement issued Wednesday, Walmart announced that, "in light of recent events," it has decided to raise the age restriction for purchasing both firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. It will also scrub all online items, including toys, that resemble "assault-style rifles."





In the announcement, Walmart notes that it stopped selling AR-15s in 2015 and goes "beyond" federal law in its background checks policy, but now feels that it must take further steps to be a "responsible seller of firearms."