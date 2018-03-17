WHY THE ANGLOSPHERE WON THE lONG wAR:

In the eyes of travelers, tourists, and locals alike, Saint-Germain-des-Près serves as the archetype of the quintessential Parisian neighborhood. Bursting with character, charm, and a fascinating wealth of history, the neighborhood in the 6th arrondissement sits on the left bank not far from the Seine and the Île de la Cité. The quarter has been home to countless writers, artists, and philosophers, and a multitude of publishing houses, museums, cafés, art galleries, jazz clubs, and universities, among other celebrated institutions. But for all the culture that the neighborhood has birthed, none of it would be here were it not for the église of Saint-Germain-des-Près, the church around which the village was established.





The Church of Saint-Germain-des-Près is the city's oldest church and the very heart of the vibrant neighborhood. It was first built by King Clovis in A.D. 543, and while the original structure was obliterated some 500 years after it was built, the current structure standing in its place has remained for over 1,000 years. While it has stood vigilantly for centuries--surviving fires, a brief stint as a jail, and countless restorations-- it has long been in a tragic state of neglect and in desperate need of repair. To counteract the ravages of time, some passionate Americans have banded together to procure the funding needed to save the church for years to come by starting a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, appropriately named the American Friends for the Preservation of Saint-Germain-des-Près.