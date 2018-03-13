March 13, 2018
WHEN VLAD SAYS JUMP:
Trump Denies Russian Guilt in Murder. Tillerson Admits It, Is Fired. Hmm. (Jonathan Chait, 3/13/18, New York)
Last night, Rex Tillerson told reporters the attack "clearly" was undertaken by Russia. Then this morning Trump fired Tillerson, without any advance notice whatsoever. After that, Trump briefly appeared on the White House lawn, and when asked about the murder, said, "We will condemn Russia ...or whoever it may be."
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 13, 2018 3:46 PM