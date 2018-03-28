WHEN HATING IMMIGRANTS IS INSUFFICIENT:

"I knew he was a shallow, lazy ignoramus, and I didn't care," Coulter admitted to an audience largely composed of College Republicans and a few hecklers at Columbia University on Tuesday night.





It was the sort of anti-Trump invective that Coulter would share privately with pals, including this reporter, over a wine-soaked dinner during the first year of the new administration, but in recent weeks she has increasingly voiced her displeasure in public forums.





This time, Coulter--wearing her trademark slinky black cocktail dress, accessorized by a sparkling, handcuff-sized bracelet--repeatedly trashed her former hero during a supposed debate in Columbia's Roone Arledge Cinema with her good friend, neoliberal blogger Mickey Kaus (modeling a plain blue suit and blue patterned tie).





The ostensible focus of the conversation--moderated by Kevin Can Wait showrunner Rob Long, a rare Hollywood conservative (suitless, unshaven)--was immigration policy. It's a topic on which Coulter and Kaus largely agree (namely, curb the flow of indigent, ill-educated, unskilled arrivals and get rid of the "illegals" who depress the wages of working-class Americans). Also on the agenda was Trump's apparent lack of interest in fulfilling his central campaign promise to erect a "big, beautiful wall" on the U.S. border with Mexico.





The debate also touched upon the opioid crisis--again, a catastrophe created by "Mexicans."