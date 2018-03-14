March 14, 2018
WE ARE ALL dESIGNIST NOW:
Physicist Stephen Hawking, who unlocked the secrets of space and time, dies at 76 (Stephen Addison, 3/14/18, Reuters)
In July 2002, Hawking said in a lecture that although his quest was to explain everything, a theory of determinism that would predict the universe in the past and forever in the future probably could not be achieved.He caused some controversy among biologists when he said he saw computer viruses as a life form, and thus the human race's first act of creation.
As he conceded. the quest for a Final Theory is itself based on faith in Design:
[I]f we discover a complete theory, it should in time be understandable by everyone, not just by a few scientists. Then we shall all, philosophers, scientists and just ordinary people, be able to take part in the discussion of the question of why it is that we and the universe exist. If we find the answer to that, it would be the ultimate triumph of human reason -- for then we should know the mind of God.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 14, 2018 5:45 AM
