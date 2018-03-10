March 10, 2018
VLAD'S MAN FROM JUMP ST:
Trump Spoke to a Russian Activist About Ending Sanctions--Just Weeks After Launching His Campaign (MARK FOLLMAN, MAR. 9, 2018, Mother Jones)
Just a month after Trump announced his campaign for the White House, he spoke directly to Maria Butina, the protégé of the powerful Russian banking official and Putin ally Alexander Torshin. During a public question and answer session at FreedomFest, a libertarian convention in Las Vegas in July 2015, Butina asked Trump what he would do as president about "damaging" US sanctions. Trump suggested he would get rid of them. [....][T]rump responded: "I know Putin, and I'll tell you what, we get along with Putin... I believe I would get along very nicely with Putin, OK? And I mean, where we have the strength. I don't think you'd need the sanctions. I think we would get along very, very well."
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 10, 2018 4:25 PM