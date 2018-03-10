VLAD'S MAN FROM JUMP ST:

Just a month after Trump announced his campaign for the White House, he spoke directly to Maria Butina, the protégé of the powerful Russian banking official and Putin ally Alexander Torshin. During a public question and answer session at FreedomFest, a libertarian convention in Las Vegas in July 2015, Butina asked Trump what he would do as president about "damaging" US sanctions. Trump suggested he would get rid of them. [....]





[T]rump responded: "I know Putin, and I'll tell you what, we get along with Putin... I believe I would get along very nicely with Putin, OK? And I mean, where we have the strength. I don't think you'd need the sanctions. I think we would get along very, very well."