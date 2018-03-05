March 5, 2018
VLAD HAS TAPES:
State Dept. Was Granted $120 Million to Fight Russian Meddling. It Has Spent $0. (GARDINER HARRIS, MARCH 4, 2018, NY Times)
As Russia's virtual war against the United States continues unabated with the midterm elections approaching, the State Department has yet to spend any of the $120 million it has been allocated since late 2016 to counter foreign efforts to meddle in elections or sow distrust in democracy.As a result, not one of the 23 analysts working in the department's Global Engagement Center -- which has been tasked with countering Moscow's disinformation campaign -- speaks Russian, and a department hiring freeze has hindered efforts to recruit the computer experts needed to track the Russian efforts.
