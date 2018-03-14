THUS, PEPE IS A FROG





Last week, just after the sixth anniversary of Andrew's demise, the man who replaced him at Breitbart News, Steve Bannon, launched his blood and soil tour of Europe. The climax was a speech to the ultra-right French National Front in which he perverted Andrew's defiant message, preferring to embrace the caricatures Andrew dedicated himself to fighting.





Bannon told the crowd: "Let them call you racists. Let them call you xenophobes. Let them call you nativists. Wear it as a badge of honor."





He continued: "The tide of history is with us, and it will compel us to victory after victory after victory."





There's something darkly comic about a guy who in the last year was fired from the White House, fired from his website and defenestrated by the patrons who supported him, speaking to a sparse crowd of Vichy nostalgists, claiming that the tide of history is with him.





If Andrew were still around, I bet he'd tell Bannon to stay in Europe -- and not just because his tendency to wear several shirts seems more consistent with European fashion. Bannon's understanding of conservatism is entirely European.