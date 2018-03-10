March 10, 2018
THOSE DANG GLOBALISTS::
Putin: Maybe it Was the Jews Who Meddled in U.S. Presidential Election (DANIEL POLITI, MARCH 10, 2018, Slate)
In an interview with NBC, Putin said the 13 Russian nationals who were indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller may not even be ethnically Russians, which would apparently mean they're not real Russians at all. "Maybe they're not even Russians," Putin told NBC's Megyn Kelly. "Maybe they're Ukrainians, Tatars, Jews, just with Russian citizenship. Even that needs to be checked. Maybe they have dual citizenship.
